Home / Education / TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the merit list online at tspsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020. (Screengrab)
TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released the merit list for the recruitment of Food Safety Officer (FSO) on its official website.



The commission had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 36 Food Safety Officer vacancies in Director, Institute Of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. A total of 8911 candidates have been admitted in the merit list.

“The candidates, if any are admitted in the Merit Lists as per the Court Orders, their admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court,” reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the merit list.

