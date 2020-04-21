e-paper
Home / Education / ‘Transgender’ to be added as separate category in job applications: Centre to depts

‘Transgender’ to be added as separate category in job applications: Centre to depts

The move is based on the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
         

All central government departments were on Monday asked to include “transgender” as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The move is based on the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

The matter regarding inclusion of “Third Gender/any Other Category” in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government, was under consideration of the government for quite some time, the ministry said.

Based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on February 5, 2020, providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender for the said exam, it said in an order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments.

“All ministries/departments of government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019,” the Personnel Ministry said. The legislation provides that no establishment shall discriminate against transgender persons in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues. It also provides for grievance redressal mechanism in each establishment and the establishment of a National Council for Transgender Persons. PTI AKV SMN SMN

