Tripura 12th Result 2019: TBSE Class 12 results declared, 80.51% pass, science toppers retain their positions

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)declared the Class 12 exam results on Thursday. The pass percentage recorded is 80.51%, slightly higher than the previous year.

The pass percentage for humanities stream was 79.05% and for Commerce stream it was 78.13%. In 2018, the pass percentage for Humanities was 78.17% and for Commerce it was 67.18%.

In joint list of Humanities and Commerce, Tanushree Biswas from Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School bagged the first position. Sourav Sarkar from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School got second position and Jhimi Paul from Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary Schoolcame third in the joint list.

The board declared results of Class 12 Science exam last month in which 88.85% students passed. Nilanjan Deb from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan bagged the first position leaving the second and third positions to Akash Majumdar and Arnab Chowhan. Akash is from Belonia Government English Medium Higher Secondary School and Arnab is from Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School. Last year, 84.31% students passed the Class 12 Science exam.

“The science stream toppers have retained their positions in the combined merit list of Class 12 this year. The pass percentage in the three streams also hiked than the previous year,” TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said on Thursday.

The girls performed better than boys this year with a pass percentage 81.91% compared to pass percentage of 79.10% for boys.

