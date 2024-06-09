Tripura ADC recruitment examination postponed owing to answers key leakage, new dates to be out soon

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was postponed a day before the examination scheduled to be held on Sunday after answer keys of the examination were leaked, informed ADC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CK Jamatia on Saturday. The Tripura ADC Recruitment Exam has been postponed after the answer keys were leaked. New dates will likely be announced soon. (Representative image)

This is the first time answer keys of recruitment examinations were leaked in the TTAADC.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The TTAADC has advertised for filling in 110 vacant posts of Sub Zonal Development Officer and Deputy Principal Officer positions some time back.

Also read: JEE Advanced Results 2024: Ved Lahoti tops, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel shines among females, over 48k students qualify

Nearly 26,000 applications were submitted for the posts.

" We were fully prepared to conduct the examination on Sunday from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM. We came to know that the answer keys to the recruitment exam were leaked. The examination was postponed for the time being due to unavoidable circumstances", Jamatia told the reporters at Agartala Press Club on Saturday evening.

He further added that fresh dates for the recruitment examination would be announced in the next ten days.

The TTAADC would lodge a complaint on the issue at West Agartala Police Station.

"We shall adopt administrative action regarding the incident", he said.

When asked if there was involvement of anyone from ADC administration in the incident, Jamatia refused to comment but said, " We always speak of good governance and we focus on transparency. After we were informed about leakage of the answer keys, we have decided to postpone the examination".

Also read: Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam 2024: 2.23 lakh candidates had registered for 2.40 lakh seats, details here

Currently, the TIPRA Motha party is in power in the TTAADC.

Founder of the party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma asked the students not to panic as fresh dates of examination will be announced soon.

"I have received a serious allegation against a leak in the answer sheet for the TTAADC examination to be held tomorrow. I have asked CK Jamatia (IAS) to immediately hold a press conference, postpone the examination, and file an FIR against those who were responsible for this,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Once the evidence was given, we cross-checked it. It’s my firm commitment that there will be no room for corruption. I am thankful to the people who came forward and showed us the evidence,” Debbarma added.

Also read: How to crack UPSC CSE prelims 2024: UPSC rank holder Abhijnan Hazarika shares important tips and his success mantra

He further wrote, "Those involved are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them and keep no doubt they will be put behind bars. People will serve time for this! Heads must roll! I request the students and examinees not to panic; the new dates will be announced soon and the examination will be held at the earliest".