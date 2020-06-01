Tripura 10th, 12th pending board exams postponed again

education

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:13 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) has decided to postpone the pending papers of Tripura Class 10 and 12 board exams. The pending board exams were supposed to be start from June 5. The exams have been postponed due to extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

This is for the second time, the exams have been postponed due to the lockdown. Last month, the Tripura government had rescheduled papers of the postponed exams. The exams were to be held from June 5 to June 11.

“ We were supposed to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. But, we have postponed the exams again due to COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to the first lockdown, the board examinations of Class 10 New Course syllabus were over barring few subjects of Class 10 and 12 old syllabus. We are yet to decide the next schedule for these papers,” said Tripura Board of Secondary Education president Bhabatosh Saha on Monday.

A total of 27,142 candidates were enrolled for Class 12 examinations out of which 8,749 candidates were supposed to appear for examinations of the pending papers.

These students were supposed to sit for Sanskrit and Statistics papers on June 5 , Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

For Class 10 , only 309 out of total 39,917 candidates had to appear for the pending examinations that included Physical Science on June 5 and Life Science on June 6. However, these exams have also been postponed.