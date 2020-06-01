e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tripura 10th, 12th pending board exams postponed again

Tripura 10th, 12th pending board exams postponed again

Last month, the Tripura government had rescheduled papers of the postponed exams. The exams were to be held from June 5 to June 11.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:13 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file)
         

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) has decided to postpone the pending papers of Tripura Class 10 and 12 board exams. The pending board exams were supposed to be start from June 5. The exams have been postponed due to extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

This is for the second time, the exams have been postponed due to the lockdown. Last month, the Tripura government had rescheduled papers of the postponed exams. The exams were to be held from June 5 to June 11.

“ We were supposed to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. But, we have postponed the exams again due to COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to the first lockdown, the board examinations of Class 10 New Course syllabus were over barring few subjects of Class 10 and 12 old syllabus. We are yet to decide the next schedule for these papers,” said Tripura Board of Secondary Education president Bhabatosh Saha on Monday.

A total of 27,142 candidates were enrolled for Class 12 examinations out of which 8,749 candidates were supposed to appear for examinations of the pending papers.

These students were supposed to sit for Sanskrit and Statistics papers on June 5 , Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

For Class 10 , only 309 out of total 39,917 candidates had to appear for the pending examinations that included Physical Science on June 5 and Life Science on June 6. However, these exams have also been postponed.

tags
top news
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of office sealed
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of office sealed
Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: IMD
Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: IMD
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In