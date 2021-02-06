Tripura: Class 12 and 10 board exams to begin from May 18 and 19
- All the board examinees including class 10 and 12 candidates will appear for English paper on the first day of examinations.
The higher secondary board examinations in Tripura would begin from May 18 and end on June 11, according to a notification released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). The class 10 board examinations would begin from May 19 and would conclude on June 04.
"Nearly 50,000 candidates from class 10 and 30,000 from class 12 are likely to appear for the board examinations. Compilation is going on and we can tell the exact figure of the board examinees later," said TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha.
Examinations for Madrasa Alim would also start on May 19 and continue till June 09.
The Madrasa Fazil Arts and Madrasa Fazil Theology examinations would begin from May 18 and conclude on June 7 and 5 respectively.
The TBSE board president said there will be two sets of question papers, odd and even, for the examinees. The students will get different question papers based on odd and even roll numbers.
The class 10 examinees will appear for theory paper of 80 marks while 5 marks each are assigned for weekly test and assignments/ projects. Remaining 10 marks are assigned to performance in pre-board examinations.
For class 12 examinees, each theory paper will be of 70 marks with the remaining 30 marks assigned to practical examinations.
From this year, the pass mark for candidates appearing for the new syllabus will be 33 while it will remain 30 for the old syllabus.
