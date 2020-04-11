Tripura, Mizoram to teach students via TV, online platforms amid lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:23 IST

In view of the lockdown and closure of educational institutions for an indefinite period, Tripura and Mizoram governments in innovative steps on Saturday announced teaching through television channels and online platforms.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post said the Education Department has taken another important decision to continue teaching during the lockdown.

“There are many students in the state who do not have private tutors. Teachers would give coaching to students through different media (like TV, online). The schedule would be informed later. In the new system, students would feel like normal school classes at their homes. All parents in the state would take a leading role in this matter,” the Chief Minister added.

The Information and Public Relations Department of Mizoram government in a press release said that lessons to students on numerous subjects would be telecast daily from Monday to Saturday on Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl.

“The half-an-hour teaching would begin from Monday with the first classes being on Class X Science and Mathematics subjects. Students are to attend these classes on DDK Aizawl Channel, with their notebooks and pens in hand, as important portions they need to take down, would be explained through these telecast lessons,” the release added.

The statement said there is every possibility of the lockdown being extended for as long as there is a threat from coronavirus.

“The school education department instructs all students to give priority to their home schooling and their parents must also monitor them during the programme.”