Tripura TRB Admit card 2019 released at trb.tripura.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:28 IST

Teacher’s Recruitment Board, Tripura has released the admit card for the state Teacher’s eligibility test 2019. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET 2019 paper I will be conducted on October 26, 2019. It will determine the eligibility of the aspirants to teach classes 1 to 5. The paper II, determining the eligibility of candidates to teach classes VI to VIII will be held on October 20, 2019. The timing for both the exams will be two and a half hours, beginning from 12:30 pm and ending at 3 pm. However, the entry of the candidate to the center will not be entertained after 12:15 pm.

If any discrepancy is found in the admit card, candidates are advised to bring it under the notice of the board on or before October 4.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

How to download the admit card

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Apply online,’ appearing on the homepage.

3.Click on the link, ‘Click Here for T-TET-2019’

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and keep a copy of it for future use.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 11:27 IST