TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:59 IST

TS EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET-2020 examination for Engineering (E) Stream was held from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

The candidates who have secured qualifying marks in the TS EAMCET-2020 examination and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.

How to check TS EAMCET results 2020 :

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.