e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

TS EAMCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS EAMCET results 2020.
TS EAMCET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

TS EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, on its official website.

Follow TS EAMCET results 2020 live updates

Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET results 2020

The TS EAMCET-2020 examination for Engineering (E) Stream was held from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

The candidates who have secured qualifying marks in the TS EAMCET-2020 examination and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.

How to check TS EAMCET results 2020 :

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In