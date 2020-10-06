TS EAMCET 2020 live updates: Results to be declared today, here’s how to check
-
11:43 am IST
-
10:54 am IST
-
10:45 am IST
TS EAMCET 2020 live updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET 2020 results for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 3:30 pm, on its official website.
After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS EAMCET-2020 for Engineering (E) Stream was conducted from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.
Follow TS EAMCET 2020 results live updates here:
TS EAMCET results 2020: Criteria of ranking
The candidates who have secured qualifying marks in the TS EAMCET-2020 examination and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
TS EAMCET results 2020: How to check
Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
TS EAMCET 2020: Results to be declared today
