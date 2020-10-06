e-paper
Home / Education / TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s how to check

TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s how to check

TS EAMCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS EAMCET results 2020.
TS EAMCET results 2020.(PTI file)
         

TS EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday declared the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for Engineering stream.

Candidates who have appeared in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the TS EAMCET-2020 for Engineering (E) Stream from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

How to check TS EAMCET results 2020 :

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

