TS ICET Result 2020 Date: Final answer key, test result to be declared on November 2

TS ICET Result 2020: TSCHE will declare the TS ICET Result and final answer keys on November 2. The candidates will be to check their results online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS ICET Result 2020 to be declared on November 2
TS ICET Result 2020 to be declared on November 2(PTI)
         

TS ICET Result 2020: The Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the results and final answer keys of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on November 24.at 3.30 pm, an official statement flashing on the website reads. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their TS ICET results online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Kakatiya University conducted the TS ICET as an offline pen-paper-based examination on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The preliminary answer key was released on October 7 and candidates were allowed to submit challenges against the keys by October 10. Considering the valid objections, the university will release the final answer key on the basis of which, the TS ICET Result will be prepared.

TS ICET - 2020 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

How to check TS ICET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login using your credentials

The TS ICET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

