TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana IPASE June 2019 reverification, recounting results declared

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:13 IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the recounting and reverification results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2019 on its official website. The examination was held in June 2019.

Students who have appeared in the IPASE exam can check their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Here’s how to check TSBIE IPASE Reverification, Recounting Results 2019:

Visit the official website of TSBIE

Click on the link for IPASE June 2019 reverification or recounting Results 2019 (as desired)

Enter your hall ticket number and click on get data

Your TSBIE result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the result

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had in May declared the TSBIE intermediate recounting/ reverification results.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 18:04 IST