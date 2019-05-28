TSBIE Telangana board TS inter 12th revaluation result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday declared the TSBIE intermediate recounting/ reverification results. The results of 19,788 candidates is under process as the scanning of answer scripts is not completed.

Students can check their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com or bie.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on government app called ‘TSBIE Services’.

Here is the direct link to check Telangana intermediate recounting result 2019.

The Telangana board has also issued a press release along with the result.

The Telangana high court had earlier directed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to take up revaluation of answer sheets of all the three lakh-odd candidates who failed in the Intermediate first and second year examinations. The last date for declaration of result after revaluation was May 27.

As per the results declared by the Intermediate board on April 18, 4,09,133 students appeared for the first year examination in regular format of which 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent. In the second year, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 per cent) passed the examination. The results came a shocker to thousands of students as large scale goofs-up were detected in the marks lists. Many bright students who scored over 90 per cent of marks in the first year, failed in the second year. There were large scale complaints from students that they were awarded zero, one or two marks in the subjects.

Here’s how to check TSBIE Re-evaluation Result 2019:

Visit the official website of TSBIE

Click on the link for Inter re-evaluation Results 2019

Enter your registration number and roll number

Your TSBIE Re-evaluation result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the result

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:53 IST