Home / Education / TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana Board (TSBIE) will declare the 1st and 2nd year exam results tomorrow at tsbie.cgg,gov.in. Full details here.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Telangana
         

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter class 11th and 12th exam results tomorrow. Students will be able to check their first and second year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov,in or manabadi.co.in after it is announced.

Earlier on Tuesday, the board officials had submitted the report of TS Inter class 11 and 12 results to the Andhra Pradesh government after which the government started the preparation to announce the results as early as possible.

This year, the TS Inter result 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the virus. In the year 2019, TS Inter Result was declared on April 18. A total of 59.8% students passed the first year exam while 65% students had cleared the second year exam. Around 9 lakh students register for the inter exam every year.

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

