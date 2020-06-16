TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result to be out soon, check details

education

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:20 IST

Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the results of intermediate Ist year or class 11 and 2nd year or 12 exams in a day or two. TSBIE Telangana board officials on Tuesday, June 16 submitted the report of intermediate class 11 and class 12 results to the state government.

Students who have appeared in the TS intermediate exam can check their results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after it is declared.

Last year, TSBIE released the TS intermediate board exam result for both Class 11 and Class 12 on April 18.

In 2019, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Intermediate exam. Out of this 59.8% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. According to the media reports, around 9.65 lakh students have appeared in the intermediate exam this year.

How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.