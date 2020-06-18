TS Inter Result 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results declared, girls outperform boys

education

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:43 IST

TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced the results of the TS Intermediate or class 11th and 12th exam on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the TSBIE intermediate first and second-year exams can check their results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the TS intermediate first year and second-year results.

Here’s the direct link to check the TS vocational first year and second year results.

This year the total pass percentage for first-year students is 60.01% while for second-year students it is 68.86%. However, this year TSBIE records a rise in pass percentage. As compared to last year the pass percentage has recorded a rise of 0.24% in the first year exam and a rise of 3.85% in the second year exam. In the year 2019, the pass percentage for first-year was 59.77% while for 2nd-year exam, the pass percentage was 65.01%.

A total of 8,92,186 appeared for both first-year and second-year intermediate exams 2020 of Telangana. Out of the 8,92,186 students, 4.80 lakh appeared for the first year exam while the remaining 4.11 lakh students appeared for the second year exam. In the year 2019, a total of 8,70,924 students appeared in the exams, in which 4,52,653 appeared for the 1st year and 4,18,271 appeared for the 2nd year exam.

Girls have performed better than boys in both first and second-year exams. In the first-year exam, the pass percentage of girls is 67.47 while for boys it is 52.30. In the second year exam, 75.15% of girls and 62.10% boys have passed.

The board in its official result notice announced that the Marks Register (T.R) of all Colleges will be dispatched to the District Intermediate Education Officer/Nodal Officers concerned within 5 days.The Principals can collect Memorandum of Marks from the District Intermediate Education Officers / Nodal Officers on June 22 and see that they are given to the candidates at the earliest.

The TSBIE annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the results were declared in the month of April.