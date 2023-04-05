TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration ends tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University, Hyderabad will end the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 on April 6. interested candidates can apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.The TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) examinations will be held at Osmania University on May 25. TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration ends on April 6

The LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 admit cards will be released on May 16. The Preliminary answer keys will be announced on May 29.

For TS LAWCET 2023, the registration fee is 600 rupees for SC/ST and PH and 900 rupees for OC and BCs.

The TS PGLCET (LL. M.) registration fee is Rs. 1100 for OC&BCs and Rs. 900 for SC/ST & PH.

Here's the direct link to apply

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to register

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check payment status

Download and take the print for future reference.