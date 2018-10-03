TSPSC admit card 2018 for Group IV, JA and other posts out at tspsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the hall tickets of candidates who have applied in response to notifications for Group IV Services (Notification Number 10/2018), Junior Assistants in TSRTC (Notification Number 11/2018), Bill Collector in GHMC (Notification Number 17/2018), and Various posts in Telanagana State Beverages corporation Limited(Notification Number 18/2018). The hall ticket is for recruitment to the post of Group IV, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and Various posts in Beverages Corporation (General Recruitment).

The hall ticket should be kept carefully for future requirements at the time of certificate verification etc. The exam is common for the posts mentioned above.

Steps to download the TSPSC hall ticket:

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘Hall ticket Download for Notification nos. 10/2018 , 11/2018 , 17/2018 & 18/2018’

3) Enter your TSPSC ID and date of birth

4) Click on go

5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6 Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same

