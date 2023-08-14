TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November; Check notice here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Group 2 Services Exam 2022. As per the revised notification, the exam will now be held on November 2 and 3 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. The detailed notification is available on the official website at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November

Previously the TSPSC Group 2 examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and August 30.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has re-scheduled the written examinations to the posts falling under GROUP II Services, vide Notification No.28/2022, dated:29/12/2022 which were scheduled to be held on 29/08/2023 & 30/08/2023 and these examinations will now be held on 02/11/2023 FN & AN and 03/11/2023 FN & AN from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM respectively”, reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets one week before the TSPSC Group 2 examination.

