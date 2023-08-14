Home / Education / TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November; Check notice here

TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November; Check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 12:30 PM IST

TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam 2022 postponed to November 2 and 3. Hall tickets available one week before the exam.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Group 2 Services Exam 2022. As per the revised notification, the exam will now be held on November 2 and 3 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. The detailed notification is available on the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November
TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed, exam to be held in November

Previously the TSPSC Group 2 examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and August 30.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has re-scheduled the written examinations to the posts falling under GROUP II Services, vide Notification No.28/2022, dated:29/12/2022 which were scheduled to be held on 29/08/2023 & 30/08/2023 and these examinations will now be held on 02/11/2023 FN & AN and 03/11/2023 FN & AN from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM respectively”, reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets one week before the TSPSC Group 2 examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out