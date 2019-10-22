e-paper
TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 2500 junior lineman

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring 2500 junior lineman for which class 12th pass candidates can apply. The online application process will begin from October 22 and will conclude on November 10, 2019. Check details here.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Application process begins
TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Application process begins
         

The online application process for Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) has been started from today, October 22. The live link to apply for 2500 posts of junior lineman and 25 posts of junior personal officer has been activated on the website of TSSPDCL.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 10.

The recruitment exam will be held on December 15 for which the admit card will be released on December 5.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Lineman:

Applicant must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P/Telangana State Education Department as on the date of notification.

Junior Personal Officer:

Must hold First Class B.A. / B.Com / B.Sc. Degree of a recognized University in India or any equivalent qualification and approved by the Government of Telangana .

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years.

Scheme of Examination:

The written test will comprise of 80 marks consisting of 80 multiple choice questions and each question carries 1 mark. The section A consisting of 65 questions on core I.T.I subject and the section B consisting of 15 questions on General Knowledge.The duration of the written examination will be 2 hours. (120 minutes).  

Direct link to apply online for TSSDPCL

Click here to read official notification of Junior Lineman

Click here for official notification of Junior Personal Officer

 

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 09:18 IST

Education News