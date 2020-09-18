Two lakh students missed JEE (Main) this year, double of last year: Govt

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:14 IST

Over 200,000 candidates did not take the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) exam held earlier this month, a figure that is more than double the number of absentees the previous year, according to data shared by the Union education ministry in the Rajya Sabha. According to the data, of the 858,395 registered candidates, 649,612 took the exam this year, leaving over 200,000 absentees.

In 2019, for the second attempt for JEE (Main), which was held in April, there were registered 11,05,514 candidates. Of them, 10,25,128 took the exams, leaving 80,386 absentees, according to the data shared in the Upper House.

Candidates can take the JEE (Main) twice every year.

The first test is held in January and the second in April. In 2020, the second test could not be held in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exam was held earlier this month amid strict safety measures. The candidates were frisked by hand-held metal detectors and allowed into examination centre after hand sanitisation and thermal scanning at the entry points.

A maximum of 12 aspirants were seated in every examination hall.

On Thursday, the issue of holding of the exam in the midst of Covid-19, was raised in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Ripun Bora said government must conduct the exams again.

“Only then can the exams be considered fair and just to the student community of the country,” Bora said in the Upper House. The government has defending holding the exams to protect the “academic interests” of the students.