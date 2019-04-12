Two years on, DSSSB fails to recruit teachers for differently abled students

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has been able to recruit only 26% of the 1,329 special educators needed for the government-run schools in the Capital since 2017, the board said in an affidavit to the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The DSSSB, which conducts recruitment exams for government schools in the city, also informed the court that of the 1,540 notified posts of such teachers for schools run by the civic bodies — east, north and west — in 2017, only 31.3 % posts (482) were filled.

Special education teachers or special educators are hired for differently abled students.

The board submitted the affidavit in respond to a contempt petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal of NGO, Social Jurist, against the DSSSB, the Delhi government and the civic bodies for not filling up the vacant posts of teachers. “The vacancies could not be filled as sufficient numbers of candidates could not pass the exam… The recruitment process has already been closed and unfilled vacancies have been returned to the departments for further action,” the DSSSB said in the affidavit.

Binay Bhushan, director of the Directorate of Education (DoE), said the department will try to appoint guest teachers against the vacancies of special educators in Delhi government schools. “The DSSSB has recently informed us that many candidates appeared for the post could not pass the exam. In such a situation, we have to appoint guest teachers. It’s mandatory to assign at least one special educator in each school to cater the needs of the specially abled children,” he said.

Several heads of government-run schools (HoS) also said that they have guest teachers filling up the vacancy for special educators. “Though most of them have specialisation in one or two areas, they cannot handle students with different kinds of special needs. Things become difficult for us,” said HoS of Delhi government senior secondary school in Rohini.

Officials at the schools run by the civic bodies, however, said that they have been struggling in the absence of special educators. “It’s compulsory for us to enrol all students who come to us for admission. It becomes very difficult for us to manage specially abled kids in the absence of special educators,” said principal of east civic body school.

An education department official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said the civic bodies have to train their regular teachers to fill in for special educators. .

Agarwal said the posts of special educators were first time created both in MCD and government-run schools in 2011 after a high court order. “It is very sad that till date the posts have not been filled up. It means differently abled students would never get special educators in school to teach them,” he said.

Experts said the government should look at different hiring options. “There needs to be a policy change in the hiring process for special eductors,” said Dr Satender Singh, a disability rights activist.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 13:49 IST