e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Uttarakhand HC imposes cost of Rs 5 lakh on Dehradun college for illegal admissions

Uttarakhand HC imposes cost of Rs 5 lakh on Dehradun college for illegal admissions

The counsel for H N B Garhwal University, Kartikey Hari Gupta, said the college had affiliation for only 100 seats from the university but it gave admission to 30 more students for the 2017-18 batch.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:38 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dehradun
Uttarakhand High Court.
Uttarakhand High Court.(HT file)
         

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences here for illegal admissions to its nursing course.

The counsel for H N B Garhwal University, Kartikey Hari Gupta, said the college had affiliation for only 100 seats from the university but it gave admission to 30 more students for the 2017-18 batch.

Passing the order, Justice Manoj Tiwari, however, directed the university to let the students complete their course, he said.

The college had affiliation for only 100 seats, whereas it gave admission 30 more students, which is illegal, Gupta said.

The court also upheld the university’s decision not to grant retrospective affiliation for the 30 seats, the counsel said.

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In