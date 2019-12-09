UBTER Group D Result 2019 declared, check your marks at ubter.in

education

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:35 IST

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) has declared the result for Group D recruitment exam in the state Judiciary. The UBTER Group D recruitment written exam 2019 was held on October 20.

Candidates who appeared for UBTER Group D recruitment exam 2019 can check their marks on the official website of UBTER at ubter.in.

How to check UBTER Group D recruitment result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee at ubter.in

2) Click on the link ‘Group D Recruitment In State Judiciary Uttarakhand (Civil & Family Courts) Portal’

3) Click on ‘download written mark detail’

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on show

4) Your marks will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

UBTER has also released the date for document verification of shortlisted candidates. The document verification will take place from January 6 to January 10, 2020.