UCEED Exam 2019: Admit card released at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED Exam 2019 : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2019 on its official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who will appear in the examination can visit the official website and download the admit card. The UCCED exam 2019 is scheduled on January 19, 2019.

The admit card will be available for candidates from January 1 and candidates can request to rectify an error in the admit card till January 05, 2019.

How to download the UCEED 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of UCEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on ‘Login’

Fill in your login credentials in the required field.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Here’s the direct link to download UCEED 2019 admit card.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:07 IST