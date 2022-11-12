Home / Education / UGC adds new features to scholarship portal, to hold training for institutes

UGC adds new features to scholarship portal, to hold training for institutes

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:49 PM IST

UGC will train nodal officers for scholarships and fellowships on new features of the scholarship management portal.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said it will hold training sessions for institutes to help them understand new features of the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP).

“Recently UGC has introduced new enhancements in the portal such as linking initiation by the scholar, monthly payment confirmation initiation by scholar, tracking module, grievance module and onboarding of academic user, etc,” the commission said.

“Therefore, UGC has decided to hold training session/workshop for nodal officers working on Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) through online/virtual mode from 14 November to 18th November 2022 as per the attached schedule,” it added.

The detailed schedule for these training sessions can be checked in the notificaiton below:

ugc scholarship scheme
