UGC asks varsities to seek MHA nod before signing any pacts with Chinese institutions

The HRD Ministry has conveyed that in addition to other clearances, prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs must be taken by all the academic institutions.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:01 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC asks varsities to seek MHA nod before signing any pacts with Chinese institutions. (Representational image)
         

Higher education sector regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Indian universities that have entered into any student or faculty exchange pact with a Chinese counterpart to not undertake any activities until they have taken a go ahead from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a letter issued to the vice chancellors of all universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has said that those varsities which have already entered into a pact with a chinese university must seek clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs for operating any agreement and till a clearance is obtained, no activities should be performed.

You may be aware that a large number of Indian universities have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chinese universities for faculty or student exchange programme and the opening of Chinese language centres.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has conveyed that in addition to other clearances, prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs must be taken by all the academic institutions and universities before signing of MoUs, educational exchange programme, agreements, joint declaration of intent, letter of intent etc with Chinese institutions, Jain’s letter said.

“Further, those universities (including private universities, academic institutions) who have already enetered into an MoU with Chinese universities, must seek clearance from the MHA for operating the MoU till a clearance is obtained, no activities should be performed under the MoU,” Jain’s letter said.

