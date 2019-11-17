e-paper
UGC increases fellowship amount for SC, OBC, and minorities

The University Grants Commission has increased the fellowship amount awarded to SC, OBC and minorities.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC increases fellowship amount for SC, OBC, and minorities.(HT file)
         

University Grants Commission has released an official notification regarding an increase in the fellowship amount awarded to SC, OBC, and minorities. The notification was released on November 7, 2019, on the official website of UGC.

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has announced an increase in the fellowship amount for the following Fellowships –

•National Fellowship for SCs (NFSC)

•National Fellowship for OBCs (NFOBC)

•Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The scholarship amount has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 per month for a junior research fellowship and from Rs 28,000 to Rs 35,000 per month for senior research fellowship. The revised rate of fellowship will be granted w.e.f January 1, 2019.

According to the notification, “The HRA at the revised rate of 8%, 16%, and 24% is allowed as per Government of India norms as applicable in the city/location where the research fellow is pursuing research.”

