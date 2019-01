UGC-NET 2018: Final answer keys released for December session, check here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question papers and final answer key of UGC-NET December 2018 exam that was held between December 18 and 22. The answer key can be checked on the official website of NTA and NET at ntanet.nic.in.

The results for NET exam was released on January 5.

The final answer key is released after considering the objections raised by candidates against the options and answers. Few answers were wrong after which the final revised answer key was released.

Here’s how to check the UGC NET final answer key

Visit official website of NET ntanet.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on homepage that reads ‘final answer key’

Login using your roll number/ registration number and date of birth

Click on login

Your subjects answer key and question paper will be displayed.

Question Paper of NTA UGC-NET Mass Communication Paper

Answer Key of NTA UGC-NET Mass Communication Paper

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 09:51 IST