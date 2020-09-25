e-paper
Home / Education / UGC NET admit card 2020 released for September 29, 30, October 1 exam, here’s direct link

UGC NET admit card 2020 released for September 29, 30, October 1 exam, here’s direct link

UGC NET Admit Card 2020 for exams scheduled to be held between September 29 and October 1 has been released. The candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by logging in using their application ID and password.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jabalpur: Students leave an examination centre after appearing for the JEE 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Jabalpur, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-09-2020_000077B)
UGC NET Admit Card 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET admit card for June/September session examination for some papers falling between September 29 and October 1. Candidates whose exam will be held on September 29, 30 or October 1 can download their admit card from the official website of NTA NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Last week, NTA has released the admit card for exams falling on September 24 and 25.

According to the revised schedule, the NTA UGC-NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23 and November 5. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct Link to download UGC-NET Admit Card 2020

How to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

