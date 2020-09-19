UGC NET Admit Card 2020: NTA releases hall ticket for some papers, check full schedule

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:06 IST

UGC-NET 2020 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the UGC-NET admit card for June/September session examination on its official website at ntanet.nic.in. The UGC- NET exam will be held between September 24 and November 5, in multiple shifts. NTA has released a subject-wise schedule of the examination. Currently, the admit cards for candidates whose exam is falling on September 24 and 25 have been released while for others, it will be released soon.

Direct link to download UGC-NET admit card 2020

Candidates can download their NTA UGC-NET admit card online at ntanet.nic.in by logging in using their application ID and password. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The NTA UGC-NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29 and 30, October 1,7,9,17,21, 22, 23 and November 5.

Check UGC-NET 2020 Schedule here:

.

The NTA UGC-NET June session exam was originally scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20, but had to be postponed to September in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

How to download UGC NET Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.