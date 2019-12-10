UGC NET answer key for December 2019 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:50 IST

The provisional answer key, question paper and responses of candidates for the UGC NET December 2019 exam was released on Tuesday by the National Testing Agency. The answer key, question paper and responses of candidates for UGC NET December 2019 exam can be checked at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2019 examination was held from December 2 to 6 in which 7,93,813 candidates appeared.

Here is the direct link to view question paper and challenge answer key.

Candidates may login and click on the link for display of their question papers and responses. This facility will be available till 11.50pm on December 13. Candidates should save their respective question papers and responses attempted.

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key, would be able to raise objections by logging in through their application number and password or date of birth till 11.50pm on December 13. For every objection, candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as a processing charge which will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

Read through the link provided here to know how to raise objections.

The result of UGC NET December 2019 exam is scheduled to be released on December 31.