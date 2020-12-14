UGC NET June E-certificate 2020 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link
UGC NET June E-certificate 2020: Candidates who have qualified the UGC NET June 2020 examination can download their E-certificate online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:54 IST
UGC NET June E-certificate 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate and JRF Award Letter on its official website.
Candidates who have qualified the UGC NET June 2020 examination can download their E-certificate online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to download UGC NET June E-certificate 2020
How to download UGC NET June E-certificate 2020:
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “E-Certificate-UGC NET June 2020”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and submit
The UGC NET June E-certificate 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the E-certificate and take its print out for future use.