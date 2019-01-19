UGC NET syllabus changed for Punjabi; excludes poetry of two Sikh Gurus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) changed the syllabus for the national eligibility test (NET) for Punjabi just recently. The new syllabus has excluded the poetry of two Sikh Gurus, Guru Amar Das and Guru Ram Das.

NET determines eligibility for college and university lectureship and junior research fellowship (JRF). The test is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam’s pattern has also changed.

The UGC has now combined Sufi and Gurmat poetry in one unit. The unit now, includes the poetry of five Sikh Gurus —Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Angad Dev, Guru Arjun Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh — under the sub-head ‘Major Guru Poets’.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said the syllabus has already been approved by the UGC. He further shared that the syllabus is changed by inviting suggestions from senior professors from different universities.

Significant work excluded

Panjab University (PU) department of Punjabi faculty member Sukhdev Singh said, “The UGC should include the poetry of all the Gurus. If it was going to reduce the syllabus, it could select from their works and not exclude any. The poetry of Guru Amar Das and Guru Ram Das is extremely significant.”

Ram Singh, a research scholar at the department, said, “Bani (Gurmat poetry) tells us about the rational approach of the period. The poetry written by each Guru is important. If the UGC took this decision without realising the importance of their work, it raises questions on its competence. If the new syllabus was designed by professors of Punjabi, the decision is all the more questionable.”

A senior teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said the sub-head ‘Major Guru Poets’ is also questionable.

Golden period compressed

Panjab University (PU) department of Punjabi chairperson Yograj Angrish said, “This was probably done to reduce the syllabus. The two Gurus should not have been excluded. Sufi poetry and Gurmat poetry have been included in a single unit even though the Sufi and Gurmat period is called the golden period.”

Angrish also objected to the 10th unit of the new syllabus that is called ‘miscellaneous.’ He said, “Over 20 points have been included in this unit which have no direct relation to Punjabi literature, intelligence or cognition.”

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 08:07 IST