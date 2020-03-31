e-paper
Home / Education / UKMSSB Ordinary Grade Medical Officer interview result 2020 declared at ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Ordinary Grade Medical Officer interview result 2020 declared at ukmssb.org

Candidates who have appeared for the UKMSSB Ordinary Grade Medical Officer interview can check their results online at ukmssb.org.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKMSSB Ordinary Grade Medical Officer interview result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) on Monday declared the result of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer interview on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the results:

1. Visit official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “RESULT FOR THE POST OF ORDINARY GRADE MEDICAL OFFICER (UTTARAKHAND PMHS)’

3. The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your result

5. Download the result and take its print out for future references.

