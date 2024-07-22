Union Budget 2024 for Education sector Live: What industry & experts want in upcoming budget

Union Budget 2024 expectation on Education sector Live: Experts want these for the education sector in the upcoming budget. (HT Photo)

The Union Budget 2024 is all set to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, tomorrow, July 23 – the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government. It is quite evident that all eyes will be on what the Centre has in store for the financial year. In the education sector too, suspense remains on the percent of GDP that will be allocated in the Union Budget 2024, particularly at a time when the country is heading towards a path of digital literacy, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’....Read More

In fact, industry experts have called for a rise in investment, especially in the education sector to project India as a developed nation by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

From exemption in GST, equitable access to high-quality education, increased investment in the country’s talent pool to strengthening the digital infrastructure, and more – experts from academic circles expect the Centre to prioritize education in the upcoming budget.

