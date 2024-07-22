Union Budget 2024 for Education sector Live: What industry & experts want in upcoming budget
The Union Budget 2024 is all set to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, tomorrow, July 23 – the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government. It is quite evident that all eyes will be on what the Centre has in store for the financial year. In the education sector too, suspense remains on the percent of GDP that will be allocated in the Union Budget 2024, particularly at a time when the country is heading towards a path of digital literacy, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’....Read More
In fact, industry experts have called for a rise in investment, especially in the education sector to project India as a developed nation by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.
From exemption in GST, equitable access to high-quality education, increased investment in the country’s talent pool to strengthening the digital infrastructure, and more – experts from academic circles expect the Centre to prioritize education in the upcoming budget.
Corporates must be encouraged to allocate a minimum percentage of annual CSR spends towards research programs
Vishal Khurma, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Woxsen University Hyderabad said that the new budget should encourage corporates to allocate a minimum percentage of their annual CSR spends towards building research infrastructure, incubation facilities, and research funding at both public and private universities, with a maximum cap of INR 1 crore per university.
Khurma further said that the new budget can accelerate the Gross Enrolment Ratio by encouraging and allocating merit scholarships for underprivileged students, particularly female students, to enhance affordability and access to quality education.
“Implementing uniform taxation norms for home-grown institutions and foreign institutions establishing campuses in India can ensure a level playing field. A renewed focus on skill development programs run by universities, providing grants and subsidies to scale up these initiatives, particularly for high school dropouts and diploma students, is also crucial," he pointed out.
Prioritizing substantial increases in funding for education
Devyani Jaipuria, the Pro-Vice Chairperson at pitched for prioritizing substantial increase in funding for education.
She said that the government should aim for a significant allocation boost, particularly for higher education institutions.
“Enhancing infrastructure, bolstering research capabilities, and ensuring overall educational quality are critical for our nation's growth trajectory. We hope to see a commitment towards achieving an adequate allocation of GDP to education, paving the way for transformative reforms and the establishment of new educational institutions, especially in the K-12 segment,” she stated.
Need to make admissions to HEIs more accessible and streamlined for foreign nationals
Sachin Jain pointed out that there is a need to make admissions to Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) more accessible and streamlined for foreign nationals.
He said that the Ministry of Education can broad base acceptance for global admission tests and partner International agencies who can help to bring in international students.
“Steps such as these will help to make our classrooms more diverse and global, while also augmenting the stature of the Indian higher education institutions," Jain added.
Need for initiatives that will empower youth and make them employable
Sachin Jain, the Country Manager at ETS India and South Asia, said , it was imperative for policymakers to prioritize initiatives that will empower youth and make them employable.
He said, "Investments to enhance global mobility of our workforce and prioritizing their language skills will be key. India has the potential to harness its human capital which can become a talent pool for the world in the next decade, and here Government must initiate public-private-partnership models to achieve scale in training & assessment of India’s young demographic."
Improving internet connectivity infrastructure across India
Shweta Sastri also added that improving internet connectivity infrastructure across the nation will promote last-mile access to education.
She said, “Looking ahead, we must strive to ensure that the learning experience remains meaningful and enriching. It is important to nurture, challenge, and empower all students to be successful in whatever they choose in life.”
Student-friendly education loans
Shweta Sastri, the Managing Director of Canadian International School, Bangalore, emphasized that a substantial portion of the student community depends on educational loans to pursue their dream course.
She said, “Encouraging more students to take up their course of interest with lower interest rates on such loans is essential for their optimal growth and development.”
Upskilling educators with the latest technologies
Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, the CEO and CTO at Greatify pointed out that an increased investment in upskilling educators with the latest technologies will ensure the delivery of high-quality education.
He said there is a “significant need for substantial budget allocations towards digital infrastructure. This includes equipping schools and institutes with emerging technologies like AI and creating incentives for edtech companies. The government should increase funding to bridge the digital divide and make quality education accessible to all.”
Poobalan said that such initiatives are vital to achieving the ambitious targets of the National Education Policy 2020 which aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from 26.3% to 50% by 2035.
Increase in budgetary allocation for education and skill development
Pankaj Jathar, the CEO of NIIT Ltd., stated that a substantial increase in budgetary allocation for education and skill development to about 6% of the GDP will be vital to reach the full potential of NEP 2020.
"A focus on sustainable employment opportunities will not only uplift individuals but also drive the economic growth of our nation," said Jathar.
Teacher training should be a priority
Prajodh Rajan, the Co-Founder & Group CEO of Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), pointed out that a boost in education spending is crucial to unlock India's true potential.
He laid emphasis on a multi-faceted strategy and said to prioritize teacher training and development programmes as well as strengthen digital infrastructure to facilitate seamless learning experiences.
“Investing in upskilling our educators with the latest pedagogies and technologies is crucial for delivering high-quality education,” Rajan said.
Prioritizing digital infrastructure
According to Raghav Himatsingka, prioritizing initiatives that support digital infrastructure, education technology, and startup incubation will not only drive innovation but also empower the next generation of leaders to build transformative solutions for the future.
Increased funding and support for early-stage startups
Raghav Himatsingka, the Co-founder of Raising Superstar, pitched for an increased funding and support for early-stage startups, especially those innovating in edtech and early childhood development. "Investing in these areas can catalyze growth and pave the way for a robust, sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem," he said.
Need for GST exemption
According to Prateek Maheshwari, the Co-Founder of PW and Chair of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC), students hailing from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Low-Income Groups should receive 100 percent GST exemption from all educational expenses, from test-prep to job-oriented skill courses.
He said, “The 18 percent tax slab is extremely high for a need as basic as education. The government should derive a mechanism to enable more students in receiving quality education, and at the same time, make it affordable.”