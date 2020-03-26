Union HRD Minister donates one month’s salary to PM fund

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:34 IST

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ here on Thursday donated his one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund to help battle the coronavirus crisis.

“In these times of crisis and to battle coronavirus outbreak, I am donating one month’s salary to provide economic relief to the people. Not only this, if the need be, I will personally do whatever I can to help the people,” Nishank said.

Keeping in mind the epidemic, the government has also announced a 170,000 crore relief package on Thursday, he added.

The Union Minister has urged students and teachers to make more and more people aware of this epidemic through various mediums and encourage them to follow the lockdown.