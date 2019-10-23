e-paper
University administration is curtailing our democratic rights, says Jamia students

Earlier on Tuesday, several students of the University gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office demanding the withdrawal of the show-cause notices sent to five students.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Jamia Milia Islamia University.
Jamia Milia Islamia University.(HT file)
         

A day after the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University filed a police complaint alleging that some people attacked them on university administration’s direction on Tuesday, the students on Wednesday alleged that the varsity is attempting to curtail their democratic rights.

“Protest is our democratic right. The university administration issued show-cause notices to some students who were protesting in a democratic manner. We were protesting against the notice and were attacked by few people under the direction of the university administration,” Mukund Thakur a student told ANI.

“Like they are killing democracy in the country, they are also killing democracy in the university. We want to wake up the Jamia university administration,” he added.

“The protest has been going on for quite a few days now. The students were attacked by a few people from outside the university. For the India-Palestine relation to remain good, representatives of Israel are not welcomed on the Jamia campus,” Fazal Akbar Khan, another student said.

Earlier on Tuesday, several students of the University gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office demanding the withdrawal of the show-cause notices sent to five students. This was in continuation of a nine-day sit-in protest on the same issue.

The five students were served notices for indiscipline by the university administration when they protested against an event organized by a university department.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:12 IST

