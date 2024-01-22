Established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain’s first civic university and ranked among the top 100 universities in the world, the University of Birmingham is offering scholarships worth more than £1 million to Indian students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate courses are categorised into merit-based and automatic awards for specific academic fields including Business, Computer Science, Arts & Law, Environmental & Physical Sciences, Geography, Earth & Environmental Sciences. Study abroad Scholarship for UK in 2024: University of Birmingham’s £1 million scholarships for Indian students open now (Representative Image)

Among the many scholarships that the university announced, there are 20 awards of Outstanding achievement scholarships for undergraduate students of £4,000 each, 15 awards of India Chancellor Scholarship for postgraduate students of £2,000 each and unlimited automatic scholarships of £2,000 each under the Global Masters Scholarships scheme.

Renowned for its research excellence, the University’s researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University of Birmingham has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

Here are 7 of the several scholarships available for Indian students who will enrol in the University of Birmingham for the 2024-25 academic year.

DeepMind Scholarship (3 x £52,565 each): The three School of Computer Science, University of Birmingham’s International scholarships available are valued at £52,565 for Postgraduate taught masters. The value of the scholarship is applied against:

• International tuition fees: £27,540

• A maintenance grant of £19,345 (to use for living costs), paid in instalments over the duration of the course

• Funding of up to £2,200 to attend an international conference in the field of AI and/or Machine Learning during the course as well as £1,700 towards purchase of essential equipment (suitable laptop etc.)

• £1,870 to assist with relocation expenses.

Deadline: Not yet announced

UG Outstanding Achievement Scholarships (20 awards x £4,000 per award):

Award of £4,000 for select Indian students applying for entry to an undergraduate programme at the University starting September 2024.

Subject area: Arts and Law, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Nursing and Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Social Sciences. Students applying to MBChB Medicine and Surgery or BDS Dental Surgery are not eligible for this scholarship.

Deadline: April 30, 2024.

PG: India Chancellor Scholarship (15 awards x £2,000 per award): India Chancellor’s award of 15 scholarships of £4,000 for select Indian students applying for entry to a postgraduate programme at the University starting September 2024. MPhil, MRes, MMus and MLit as well as PGDip and PGCert programmes are not eligible.

Subject area: Arts and Law, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Medical and Dental Sciences, Social Sciences.

Deadline: May 31, 2024.

Global Masters Scholarships (Automatic, £2,000 scholarships per award): This award is available to all international students from a selection of countries who are seeking to study a taught Masters degree in the 2024-25 academic year.

Deadline: May 31, 2024.

GREAT Scholarships 2024 (£10,000 award): In partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, this scholarship is being offered to student from India applying for postgraduate courses in the College of Arts and Law (excluding Law LLM and MSc).

Deadline: April 5, 2024

The GEES Global Futures Scholarship (India)(£2,000 scholarships per award): Offers a £2,000 discount on tuition fees for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate taught masters (PGT) programmes in the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences. In the case of undergraduate students, this is for the first year of the programme only. This is an exceptional opportunity for students from India to study programmes in Geography, Earth Science, Environmental Science, Urban and Regional Planning, and Public and Environmental Health.

Deadline: For PGT programmes, early application is essential as there are only a limited number of scholarships available. For UG programmes, the fee reduction will be applied on enrolment.

Million Pound Scholarship Fund for Business School Master’s Students: Birmingham Business School is offering a wide variety of scholarships for their new MSc students looking to join in 2024. The awards are available to both UK and International offer holders and range in value up to full tuition fee support.

Deadline: Applications received by January 15, 2024 - Decision by February 29, 2024.

Applications received by March 15, 2024 - Decision by April 30, 2024. Applications received by May 15, 2024 - Decision by June 28, 2024.