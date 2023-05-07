The University of Hyderabad has invited applications for 76 faculty positions. The deadline for the submission of the application form is May 31. Interested can apply online through the official website at uohyd.ac.in. The last date for receiving a hard copy of the application along with all enclosures by post is May 9. University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Apply for 76 faculty positions

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 76 vacancies of which 21 vacancies are for the post of professor, 33 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 22 vacancies are for the post of Assistnat Professor.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Unreserved Category (UR), and Trans Gender (TG). For SC/ST/PwD candidates the applictaion fee is examipted.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uohyd.ac.in.

After the submission of the applictaion form candidates has to submit a hard copy of the application form to the below-mentioned address:

Deputy Registrar( Recruitment)

Recruitment Cell

Room No: 221,(First Floor), Administration Building

University of Hyderabad

Prof. CR Rao road

Gachibowli, Hyderabad-50046

India