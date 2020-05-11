UP assistant teachers recruitment exam result for 69000 posts to be announced tomorrow: Official

education

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:37 IST

The results of 69,000 assistant teachers recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh will be announced at around 2pm on Tuesday, and will be uploaded onatrexam.upsdc.gov.in on Wednesday, an official said on Monday.

Secretary of Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Anil Bhushan said, “The result is almost ready. We will officially announce the result on Tuesday at 2pm. The CD containing the result will be sent to Lucknow from where it will be uploaded by NIC.”

Last week, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court upheld revised cut-off of 60% for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates for the candidates.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath later directed basic education department officials to complete the process of declaring the results for recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers in the state.

“Now that high court upheld the state government’s view on revised criteria, the department must initiate the process of recruiting teachers in a week’s time and issue appointment letters to all the successful candidates,” the CM had said in a press statement.

Of 4.30 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam, nearly 3.86 lakh appeared in the test.

The government order for the said vacant posts was issued on December 1, 2018 while the post was advertised on December 6, 2018 and examination was held on January 6, 2019.

Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi said a day after the examination on January 7, 2019 the passing criteria was revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

Shiksha Mitras’ (para teachers) filed a petition in high court. Hearing the case, the court on March 29, 2019 gave its verdict in favour of the candidates and set criteria of 40 and 45 percent respectively for reserved and general category candidates.

The state government filed another appeal explaining why the cut off was raised, the court upheld state government’s point of view.