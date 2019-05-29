UP BEd JEE merit list 2019: Vinod Kumar Dubey of Prayagraj is the topper

Vinod Kumar Dubey of Prayagraj has topped the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination-2019, conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, on April 15. He scored 360 out of 400.

Arun Kumar Chaurasiya of Varanasi stood second by scoring 338, while two candidates from Bareilly, Suneel Kumar and Shiv Lal Maurya, stood third and fourth respectively. Lucknow candidate Prabhat Rastogi got fifth rank.

Vinod (34) said, “I am really happy that I have topped the examination. I was confident that I will secure good marks but it was beyond imagination that I will top the examination.”

Vinod said he was preparing for PCS examination. “As I was preparing for another competition, I thought of taking the BEd entrance too so that I have an additional career option if my dream of cracking PCS examination does not come true,” he said.

His father Surendra Nath Dubey is a former principal of a government school in Bhadohi. His two elder brothers are teachers at UP government primary school. Vinod has already qualified National Eligibility Test (NET). Vinod got married to Sadhana a year ago. Vinod loves to write short stories and read novels.

Arun Kumar Chaurasiya of Varanasi wanted to be a teacher so that he can serve the society better and shape the lives of thousands of children. He loves to play chess as it enhances analytical and power of reasoning.

This year 6,09,209 candidates had registered themselves for UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination-2019. Of these, 7% candidates did not turn up for the entrance examination. There are approximately 1.85 lakh BEd seats across the state.

The examination was held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, the university has not declared the merit list of the candidates but scores of candidates was released.

“It is for the first time the university is inviting grievances from candidates who can apply for it by paying a nominal fees,” said BR Kukreti, cordinator of UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2019.

