UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2018 on April 29

The UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) 2018 examination results will be declared on April 29, 2018.

According to information made available by UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, results of both the examinations will be declared on the same day at 12.30 pm by board director Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad.

A total of 66.4 lakh candidates had registered for the examinations, including 36.6 lakh for high school and 29.8 lakh for intermediate.

The examination commenced on February 6 and concluded on March 12, post which the final count of examinees who left examinations due to strict anti-copying measures was recorded at an all time high of 11,27,815 while those caught using unfair means was pegged at 1,146.

A total of 136 FIRs were also lodged during the period against examinees for indulging unfair means, besides invigilators and centre superintendents for promoting copying.

It was for the first time that the examination of was held under CCTV vigil. Special Task Force was also roped in to check the copying mafia nexus in state.

Post examinations, evaluation of over 5 crore answer sheets of UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations commenced on March 17, also under the strict vigil of CCTV besides sleuths of Special Task Force (STF) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in different parts of state.

According to Neena Srivastava, evaluation of answer sheets was held at 248 centres in state by around 1.40 lakh teachers.

