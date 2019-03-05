UP Board exam results likely to be declared by April third week

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as UP Board, is likely to declare results of its class 10 and class 12 examination by the second or the third week of April, said officials familiar with the development. If it happens, it will be the first time in 98 years existence of the UP Board. Last year, the Board had declared its results on April 29.

Top officials of the UP Board have shifted their focus on the evaluation of around 3.20 crore answer sheets after this year’s examination came to an end on Friday.

According to reports, the answer sheets would be evaluated by 1.25 lakh teachers at 230 centres in 15 days. The evaluation will commence on March 8 and end on March 22.

After the evaluation work, the Board will take over three weeks to complete all other formalities before the results are announced.

Last year, the UP Board examination had concluded on March 12 and evaluation was held between March 17 and 31. According to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, it was the first time that the examination was held in 16 working days with reports of no untoward incident from any examination centre of the state.

She also said the Board after completion of evaluation of answer sheets would immediately get on with the work of result tabulation and try to declare the same at the earliest.

Due to clubbing of two parts of 39 subjects of class 12 into one from this year onwards, the count of answer sheets has decreased significantly. It will, in turn, reduce the load of evaluation.

As per records of the Board, of the total 3.20 crore answer sheets to be evaluated, 1.90 crore are of class 10 examinees which would be evaluated by 79,064 teachers while 1.30 crore answer sheets of class 12 would be checked by 45,732 teachers.

This year, 6,52,881 examinees quit largely due to strict anti copying measures while 403 examinees were caught using unfair means.

A total of 68 FIRs were lodged during the examination against centre superintendents and invigilators found promoting use of unfair means besides students for indulging in the same.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 07:48 IST