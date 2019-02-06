UP board exams 2019 begin tomorrow amid tight security, more than 58 lakh students have registered

The high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board are set to begin from Thursday. In a first, the examination schedule will be completed in 16 working days.

Like last year, the Special Task Force (STF) has been tasked with keeping copying mafia away from the examination centres.

“Preparations have been completed for holding copying free examinations. CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all centres. Voice recording and CCTV footages will be monitored continuously,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a video conferencing on Saturday, has asked all district magistrates and district inspector of schools to remain vigilant so that copying mafia do not spoil the sanctity of the exams.

SSP STF Abhishek Singh said, “The force will remain more vigilant in districts that shares borders with other states.”

In all, a total of 8,354 examination centres have been set up in 75 UP districts. Of these, a significant 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres have been identified as highly sensitive.

“Strict measures, including heavy deployment of police, have been put in place. Invigilation staff has been instructed to ensure that unfair means are not used. We are trying for the first time to hold examinations in 16 working days, which should be a record in itself. Sector and zonal magistrates at exam centres have also been deputed to check any untoward incident,” said Srivastava.

A total of 58,06,922 students are set to appear in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 31,95,603 will appear in high school and 26,11,319 will appear in intermediate exams.

The examinee count this year is 9,15,846 less than last year.

Last year, a record 10,44,619 lakh students – nearly 15% of all those who had registered – had skipped the UP Board exams.

Due to strictness last year, registrations for 2019 examinations witnessed a sharp fall of about 9 lakh students as compared to last year.

The high school examination which is commencing on February 7 will end on February 28 (14 working days) while the intermediate examination also beginning on February 7 will be completed in 16 working days and end on March 2. A total of 4.37 crore coded answer sheets have been printed and distributed.

Many firsts With the Board switching over to the NCERT pattern, now Class 12 students will be writing one paper for 39 important subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, English, maths, Hindi, etc.

Also the morning shift of the examination will start from 8am instead of 7.30am.

Model paper on website

The UP Board has released model question papers on its website for the convenience of examinees. The papers are more on the pattern of CBSE exams. Candidates may download them free of cost

In numbers

58,06,922 students set to appear

3195603 to appear in high School

2611319 to appear in intermediate exams

8354 exam centres made in 75 districts

4.37 crore coded answer sheets printed, distributed for the exam

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 19:45 IST