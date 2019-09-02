UP Board inter exam 2020 from February 18, schools asked to send infrastructure details for exam centres

education

UP Board has started finalizing the list of examination centres for its 2019-20 High School and Intermediate examinations scheduled to commence from February 18.

Principal secretary, secondary education, Aradhna Shukla, in a letter issued to UP Board director Vinay Pandey has sought the details of infrastructure of all schools affiliated to the Board latest by September 6.

As per reports, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) would be responsible for carrying out verification of details about existing school infrastructure uploaded by principal of respective school on Board’s website and submission of the same latest by September 6.

In case of delay in submission of details, the school would be excluded from the list of to be made examination centres besides principal of the respective school would be held responsible and action would be initiated against the same.

Once the school infrastructure details are submitted, the DIOS would conduct on the spot inspection of the schools and certify the details uploaded on board’s website latest by November 30, 2019.

In case any of the school principal had objection on the verification report submitted by DIOS about his school, the same could submit his objection in writing to Joint Director (Education) latest by October 5, 2019 and the issue would be addressed latest by October 10, 2019.

According to Board secretary Nina Srivastava, in case of detection of irregularity in making of examination centre, the respective DIOS and school principal would be held responsible against which stern disciplinary action would be initiated besides the school would also be debarred from being made examination centre for one year.

