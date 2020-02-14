UP Board launches twitter handle after helpline number for examinees

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:09 IST

After launching toll free helpline number for UP board examinees, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday launched a new twitter handle @upboardexam2020 for real-time speedy transmission of information.

“Keeping in mind the wide interests of candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate examination, the Board launched the Twitter service for 2020 examination for speedy resolution of their problems,” tweeted Sharma.

A tweet sent out from the new twitter handle @upboardexam2020 reads: “Our goal is to have a happy mind teacher, stress-free students, quality education and non- duplicate examinations. Best wishes to all the students of the state who appear in the Board Examination 2020. Examiners should join the examination in a stress free environment.”

This tweet was sent on behalf of deputy chief minister.

Another tweet posted on his behalf reads: “It has been ensured by the state government that the examinations of the board exams 2020 are conducted in a manner that is pure and unbiased, all arrangements have been made by the government in this regard.”

“This will help secondary education directorate and other UP board official to exchange information. The officers will monitor twitter handle and will act on any complaint that will come to their knowledge via social media,” said Sharma, while launching the twitter handle.

Over 56 lakh examinees will appear in the high school and intermediate examination across the state. The twitter handle will prove to be a boon in addressing complaints pertaining to board examination. The officers will take prompt action on the basis of complaints, tweeted by people during the board examinations, he said.

“The social media handle will be useful in conducting copying free examination during high school and intermediate examination,” said principal secretary secondary education Aradhana Shukla. She said all stake holders of board examination including students, teachers, officer and other concerned citizens may tweet any information on twitter which will be looked into. They can use #upboardexam2020 as well.

Meanwhile, students are making calls in good number to the two toll free helpline numbers launched by the state government, to get replies to their queries and overcome stress related issues.

Sharma said the helpline numbers would remain active from 8 am to 8 pm. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams, they can connect the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

“This is the first time the UP board has introduced toll free numbers to address queries of its 55 lakh examinees. We are confident that it will help many,” said the deputy chief minister.

The Board examination will begin from February 18 and end on March 3 for High School and on March 6 for Intermediate.