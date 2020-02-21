e-paper
UP Board physics paper leaked, exam cancelled at 69 centres

The Mau district administration has recommended cancellation of examination at 69 centres after a solved physics question paper of UP Board Class 12 reportedly went viral on WhatsApp.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Representative
Representative(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Mau district administration has recommended cancellation of examination at 69 centres after a solved physics question paper of UP Board Class 12 reportedly went viral on WhatsApp, on Thursday, district magistrate Gyanprakash Tripathi said.

He said a report in this regard was sent to the government. A probe has also been ordered.

Tripathi said that an FIR was registered against two persons, including Prince Baiswada and Omkar Yadav, both teachers at two different primary schools, for putting the solved papers on WhatsApp groups. They are being interrogated about from where they got the solved papers. The examination of physics paper, which was of XY series, was scheduled at 69 centres.

