UP Board tells students: Do not fall prey to cheats

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:32 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Parishad on Tuesday asked UP Board students to not get duped by those asking for money to help pass the examination.

“It has come to our knowledge that an unknown person pretending to be an official of the UP Board is taking money on the false assurance of helping students pass the board exam. There is no truth in it. People should not fall into the trap,” said UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava.

She said the person had issued his saving bank account along with IFSC code asking for online transfer of money in his account. “The fact is that all the evaluation work of high school and intermediate examinations is under suspension following Sars-Cov-2 outbreak and lockdown,” Srivastava said.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Parishad that conducts UP Board exams had earlier said that a fake news report was widely in circulation on social media that the board had decided to declare as passed all Class 10 and 12 board students who appeared in the examination.

In a statement, secretary of UP Board Nina Srivastava clarified that the board had not taken any such decision.

“The fake news that is in circulation suggests the board has decided to declare as passed all the students who appeared in the exam. The fake news says no marks will be awarded and everyone will be marked passed. This is wrong information and students are advised not to believe such fake news,” Srivastava said.

The evaluation of UP Board answer sheets was suspended from March 18 (Wednesday) in view of Sars-Cov-2 outbreak.